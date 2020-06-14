× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

November 9, 1922-June 9, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Private family services for Juanita R. Wandt, 97, of Davenport, will be at a later date at Cunnick-Collins Mortuary, Davenport. Burial will follow at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery, Davenport.

Cunnick - Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.

Juanita passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Silvercrest Garner Senior Living, Davenport.

Juanita R. Buckles was born on November 9, 1922, in Davenport, the daughter of Earl and Rena (Keeler) Buckles. She married Kenneth Wandt on June 28, 1942, in Kahoka, Mo. He preceded her in death on February 14, 2007. She enjoyed square dancing, camping, cooking and spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include her daughter, Deborah (Miles) Ricketts of Blue Grass, three grandchildren, Hallie (Brian Tyron) Ricketts of Florence, Ariz., Amy (Stephen) Kaufman of Davenport, Bryce (Shea) Ricketts of Blue Grass, five great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and a brother, Stan Buckles of Davenport.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

Remembrances and condolences may be made to the family at www.cunnick-collins.com.