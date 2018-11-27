Judith A. Kakert

March 2, 1942-Nov. 22, 2018
BLUE GRASS — Judith Ann Kakert, 76, of Blue Grass, formerly of Burlington, died at 10:37 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018, at the Trinity Terrace Park Hospital in Bettendorf.
Born March 2, 1942 in Iowa City, she was the daughter of Robert F. and Melva May (Weishaupt) Moerke. On Dec. 10, 1977, she married Dean Vandiver. Dean passed away on June 18, 2002. On February 14, 2011, she married Michael Kakert in Burlington.
Judith was the owner and operator of Hairbenders Beauty Shop in Burlington for several years.
She graduated from Burlington High School in 1960 and Burlington Beauty Academy in 1965 with a master of cosmetology degree.
She was a member of Community of Christ Church in Burlington and First Church of the Nazarene in Davenport. Judith was a former member of NHCA, Des Moines County Humane Society and the Silver Singers. She also worked as a travel agent, truck driver, medical aid and medical assistant. Judith was very giving and always helping anyone who needed a hand.
Survivors include her husband, Michael Kakert of Blue Grass; two step-daughters, DeAnne (Randy Lair) Vandiver of Carman, Ill. and Sarah Kakert of Blue Grass; five step-sons, Doug (Amy) Vandiver of Burlington, Darren Vandiver of Madison, NC, Jason (Heather) Kakert of Pawleys Island, SC, Austin Kakert of Blue Grass, Brandon Kakert of Blue Grass; one step-grandson, Max Kakert of Pawleys Island, SC; special friend, Sandy Murphy of Burlington; and her extended church family at the First Church of the Nazarene in Davenport and the Community of Christ church in Burlington.
Besides her first husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, stepfather, William J. Curley and one brother, Robert C. Moerke.
Cremation has been entrusted to the care of Prugh~Thielen Crematory.
The memorial service for Judith will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, at Community of Christ Church with High Priest Dale Warner officiating. A time of food and fellowship will be held in the church hall following the service. Inurnment will be in Biggsville Cemetery following the luncheon.
Another memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 at the First Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Emmanuel Reinbold officiating. The church is located at 1010 N. Clark St., Davenport. A time of food and fellowship will be held at the church following the service.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established at Des Moines County Humane Society.
