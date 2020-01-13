Judith A. Schomburg

September 29, 1940-January 9, 2020

ALEDO --Judith A. Schomburg, 79, of Aledo, Ill., passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, Iowa.

Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Friday, January 17, at Zion Lutheran Church, 18121 134th Avenue W, Taylor Ridge. Inurnment will follow at Zion Lutheran Cemetery. Memorial visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, January 16, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 801 W. Edgington St., Reynolds, Ill. Memorials may be made to Concordia Theological Seminary, Ft. Wayne, Ind., Concordia Seminary, St. Louis, Mo., or Zion Lutheran Cemetery.

