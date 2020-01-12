September 29, 1940-January 9, 2020

ALEDO -- Judith A. Schomburg, 79, of Aledo, Ill., passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, Iowa.

Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Friday, January 17, at Zion Lutheran Church, 18121 134th Avenue W, Taylor Ridge. Inurnment will follow at Zion Lutheran Cemetery. Memorial visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, January 16, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 801 W. Edgington St., Reynolds, Ill. Memorials may be made to Concordia Theological Seminary, Ft. Wayne, Ind., Concordia Seminary, St. Louis, Mo., or Zion Lutheran Cemetery.

Judy was born September 29, 1940, in Davenport, Iowa, the daughter of Vertis and Henrietta (Winters) Kankel. She married Gary L. Schomburg on December 21, 1963, in Aledo.

Judy worked at Northpark Mall, Davenport, for many years as a manager for Casual Corners, Hit or Miss Dress Shop, and Waldenbooks.

She was a longtime member of Zion Lutheran Church, Taylor Ridge and the Association of Mature American Citizens (AMAC). She loved caring for her home, and tending her flower and vegetable gardens. She will be lovingly remembered as a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt.