September 4, 1942-April 14, 2019
DAVENPORT - Judith Ann Wright, 76, of Des Moines, Iowa, formerly of Davenport, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019, in Trinity Center at Luther Park in Des Moines, Iowa, due to complications of Alzheimer’s disease.
Judy was born September 4, 1942, in Rockford, Illinois, to Alice and Oscar R. Hamilton. She was raised in Galena, Illinois, and graduated from Galena High School. After graduation, she attended Finley School of Radiology and became a radiology technician.
Judy married Robert Wright, her high school sweetheart, on April 9, 1962. They were married 51 years before his death in 2013. Judy was an avid reader and loved to engage in political discussions, winning the majority of them. In her younger years, she enjoyed bowling, sketching , listening to music, watching old westerns, gardening, and fishing with her husband. She was a wonderful cook and created memorable meals and luscious desserts for visitors.
Judy and her husband enjoyed traveling to visit family and friends. They loved their nieces and nephews as if they were their own children and celebrated many milestones with them from holidays to graduations and other major events. She often penned a note of support or congratulations with a reminder to take time and enjoy life.
Judy was very fond of dogs and, over the course of their marriage, she and Bob adopted and provided forever homes to three lucky puppies, Punch, Trouble, and Whizzer. She was always excited to meet and share time with neighbors’ pets and family pets too, often inviting them in to claim a snack from her treat drawer in the kitchen.
Judy was known for her warm smile, her strong will, and that mischievous twinkle in her eye, a twinkle that shined steady, even through her illness. Her sense of humor was witty and contagious. She was a loyal friend. She touched many lives in her short life and we will all miss her dearly.
Judy is survived by brother-in-law, Jim (Susan) Wright, sister-in-law Colleen Hamilton, nieces Anne (Tom Loureiro) Wright, Lisa (Curtis) Carlson, Lara (Brian) Kenney, nephews Michael (Sally) Wright, James (Carreen) Wright, David (Lori Hamilton, and Scott (Lori)Hamilton, 16 grand nieces and nephews, and 3 great-grand nieces and nephews.
Judy was preceded in death by her mother Alice, father Oscar, and five brothers, Robert, Theodore, Richard, Patrick, and David Hamilton, and grand-nephew, Adam Wright.
A graveside ceremony with inurnment will take place this summer at Rock Island National Cemetery, followed by a celebration of life. Memorial contributions may be made in Judy’s memory to the Adam M. Wright ‘17 Memorial Fund at Dartmouth College, 6066 Development Office, Hanover, NH 03755 or to the Puppy Jake Foundation (puppyjakefoundation.com).
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the Wright family at www.Cunnick-Collins.com.