April 8, 1952-February 18, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Judith F. Kademan, 67, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away February 18, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center following a brief illness.

Visitation will be held at Weerts Funeral Home in Davenport at 10 a.m. on Monday, February 24, 2020, followed by a brief service at 11 a.m. Burial will immediately follow at Davenport Memorial Park. A celebration of life will be held at Handicapped Development Center, 2700 Linwood Ct. in Davenport on February 25 from noon to 2:00 p.m.

Judy was born April 8, 1952, in Davenport, Iowa, the only child of Robert Kademan and Janet (Money) Kademan. Judy was outgoing and made “Buddies” everywhere. She adored jewelry, anything purple and socializing. She loved dancing and was thrilled to attend Night to Shine. She also looked forward to her stays at Camp Courageous.

Judy is survived by cousins, Jon and Nan Huey of Jackson, Miss.; dear friends and advocates Rachael Foster and Sandi Peel; guardian, Margaret Barrett and all of her friends at Handicapped Development Center where she resided.

Much appreciation goes to the staff of Handicapped Development Center for the years of care and nurturing support that they gave Judy.

Memorials may be made to HDC.org. Online condolences may be left at www.weertsfh.com