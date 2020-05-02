× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

September 7, 1938-April 30, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Judith JoAnn Schellenberg, 81, of East Moline passed away peacefully Thursday, April 30, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

A private family graveside service will be held Monday, May 4th, at Maysville Cemetery, Maysville, Iowa.

Cunnick - Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.

Judith JoAnn Vogt was born on September 7, 1938, in Davenport, Iowa, the daughter of Estella Vogt. She graduated from Davenport High School in 1956 and later at Blackhawk College with a Certificate in Dental Assisting. She married William R. Schellenberg on January 26, 1957, in Bettendorf. He preceded her in death on May 27, 2009. Judith worked for the U.S. Postal Office for 20 years, retiring in 1997.

Survivors include sons: Russell (Diane) Schellenberg of Bettendorf, Robert Schellenberg of Bettendorf, and Mark Schellenberg of East Moline; a daughter: Becky (Dave) Murphey of Davenport, eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; a brother: Jerry Vogt of Bettendorf; sisters: Jacqueline Pennington of Kansas, and Jeanine (Don) Sutton of Davenport.

She was preceded in death by her mother, husband, and brother, Jimmy Vogt.