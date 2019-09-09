February 16, 1945-August 31, 2019
MUSCATINE — Judith "Judy" Sue Esmoil, 74, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Genesis East, Davenport.
A celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, September 13, 2019, at the American Legion. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be directed to www.wittichfuneralhome.com.
Judy was born on February 16, 1945, in Muscatine, the daughter of Jesse and Pearl Egel Coulter. She married Orval Esmoil on October 19, 1963, at Spangler Chapel.
Judy graduated from Muscatine High School, Class of 1963. She was a Grange member, taught Sunday school, and was referred to as "Taco Judy" because she loved to make tacos. She enjoyed feeding and watching hummingbirds. Judy was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. The joy of her life was watching her grandchildren grow. She loved her soaps, watching "The Bachelor," and "Survivor." She also enjoyed her monthly luncheons with her classmates.
Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Orval of Muscatine; one son, Gordon Esmoil and wife, Edwina, of Cedar Rapids; two daughters, Joan Esmoil of Muscatine and Kathleen Carter of Wilton; six grandchildren, Jesse Esmoil, Haley Carter, Chase Esmoil, Tanner Esmoil, Colton Heuer, and Lily Carter; two great-grandchildren, Reese Esmoil and Gracelyn Esmoil; two brothers, Larry Coulter of California and Steven Coulter of Muscatine; and three sisters, Genevieve Lee of Muscatine, Barbara Mallder and husband, Jim, of Florida, and Sandra Mallder of Andalusia.
She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Jesse, John, and Richard Coulter, and Glen Coulter in infancy; and three sisters, Dorothy Zaehringer, Linda Coulter Esmoil, and Rosie Rector.