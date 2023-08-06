Judith Marie Weiss

September 16, 1944 - August 4, 2023

Judith Marie Weiss, 78, of DeWitt, Iowa, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, Friday, August 4, 2023, at Fieldstone in DeWitt.

Visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt. A Service of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Bliedorn, with Pastor Dianne Prichard officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Grand Mound.

Judy was born September 16, 1944, in Davenport, Iowa, the daughter of Lester and Alice (Ballekins) Peters. She graduated from Calamus High School in 1962. Judy married Gerald Weiss on December 26, 1962, at Faith Lutheran Church in Calamus. The couple resided in DeWitt. He preceded her in death on May 28, 2018. Judy worked for Central DeWitt Schools and Iowa Mutual.

Judy was a longtime member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Bliedorn. She served as treasurer of DeWitt Jr. Women, was a member of the DeWitt Town & Country Garden Club, taught Sunday School and Bible School. She enjoyed swim class, growing flowers, and going out for dinner. Judy had a sweet tooth and was known for having treats to "share."

She is survived by her children, Jodie (Al) Overkamp of DeWitt, and Jason (Janet) Weiss of DeWitt; grandchildren, Lindsey (Darryl) Hill, Brittney (Matt) Struve, Mikayla (fiancé Jon Wiesner) Overkamp, Andrea (Jake) Huntley, and Austin Weiss; great-grandchildren, Avery Jo, Brayden, Annalynn, and Daxton; siblings, Jolene (Kent) Petersen, and Scott Peters; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry, an infant son, Gerald Jr., brothers, Kevin and Lester, Jr.

Memorials may be made to the family or Pink For The Cure.

Arrangements are in the care of Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt. Condolences may be expressed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com