December 28, 1936-June 11, 2018
DAVENPORT — Judith “Marlene” Carstens, 81, of Davenport, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, June 11, 2018, at Crest Health Center in Davenport.
Funeral services celebrating her life will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 14, 2018, at Grace United Methodist Church in Davenport. Visitation will be held from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the services Thursday at the church. Cremation rites will be accorded. Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project.
Marlene was born December 28, 1936, in Springfield, Illinois, the daughter of George A. and Florence (Ulery) Johnson. She was a graduate of Geneseo High School. On August 12, 1956, she was united in marriage to Edwin C. (Buzz) Carstens at First Christian Church in Moline.
Marlene was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and a loyal friend to many. She was a devout Christian who loved her family unconditionally. She was a beautiful soul filled with love, compassion and understanding.
Marlene was a homemaker and was also employed in the clerical and administrative field for various local companies, retiring from Occidental Chemical Company. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Davenport and Literacy Volunteers of Lee County, Florida.
Marlene was active with her church and she also tutored English as a second language in Fort Myers, Florida, and at Muscatine Community College. First and foremost, she cherished the time spent with her family and friends. She had a sharp mind, a passion for reading and learning new things. Marlene also enjoyed gardening and playing bridge with the “girls.”
Those left to honor her memory include her husband of 61 years, Ed (Buzz); her daughters and sons-in-law, Natalie and Tim Mortell of Davenport and Lisa and Curt Determan of LeClaire; her son and daughter-in-law, Bryan and Amy Carstens of Libertyville, Illinois; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and her brother, Bill (Shirley) Johnson of Silvis.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her step-father, Adrian Losey; and her son-in-law, David Stanton.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Marlene's obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.