July 26, 1945-November 28, 2019
NAPLES, Fla. -- Judith Marlene Dittmer, 74, of Naples, Fla., formerly of Clinton, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, November 28th, 2019, in Naples, Fla., after a life long battle with Crohn's Disease.
A private Celebration of Life will be held for immediate family. Judith was laid to rest with her daughter, Julie; in Naples, Fla. Fuller Funeral Home, Naples, assisted the family.
Judith Marlene Dittmer was born July 26th, 1945, in Davenport, Iowa, the daughter of Leonard and Helen (Chapin) Hamilton.
Judith retired in 2008 after owning her own business for 15 years and moved to Naples, Fla., to enjoy the beach and warm weather as this was a life long dream of hers.
Judith enjoyed spending time with her family, friends, soaking up the sun at the beach, shopping, dinner and dancing with friends.
Judith will be greatly missed by her daughters; Diana Tank, Davenport, Iowa, and Tammy (Steve) Franklin, Jasper, Ga. Her grandchildren; Ryan Montegna, Big Rock, Iowa, Ranee (Brad) Lippens, Calamus, Iowa, and Erika Price, Cape Coral, Fla. Her great-grandchildren; Elle Montegna, Abi Gons, Landon Lippens and Parker Lippens. Her sisters; Betty Todd, Durant, Iowa, Beverly Davidson, Davenport, Iowa, and her brother-in-law; Harlyn Schult of Durant, Iowa. And many nieces and nephews.
Judith was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Julie Price, sisters Maxine Schult and Jo Anne Stecher.