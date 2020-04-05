Judy Joy (Brick) Burmeister

March 1, 1934-March 17, 2020

ELVIRA, Iowa -- Judy Joy (Brick) Burmeister, 86, of Youngstown, Arizona, died March 17, 2020, in Arizona.

Judy was born March 1, 1934, in Des Moines to Elmer and Florence (Duesing) Weideman. She was united in marriage to Ronald Brick and later to Lou Burmeister.

Surviving are her children, Keith Brick, Bettendorf, Julieann Dolg, Avondale, Arizona and Neal Brick of Minnesota; grandchildren, Chris, Steve, Ian and Erik; great-grandchildren, Makenna, Mariana, Landon, Olivia, Jaxon and Tierney; brother, Michael Weideman.

Preceding Judy in death were her parents, husband, Lou and her son, Douglas.

