April 19, 1944-January 31, 2020

RAPIDS CITY -- Judy K. Clark, 75, Rapids City, Ill., passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020, at her home.

Graveside services will be 1:30 p.m. Monday at Cordova Cemetery, Cordova, Ill.

Judy was born on April 19, 1944, in Moline, the daughter of Alvin and Helen (Thornton) Mullery. She served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. Judy married Donald R. Clark on October 27, 1966, in Bowen, Ill.

Survivors include her husband, Don, children, Scott (Julie) Clark, Aurora, Ill., Steffany Clark, Rapids City, Regina (Rob) Sowers, Sherrard, Ill., and Kevin (Sandy) Clark, Kenosha, Wis., grandchildren, Adam, Jordan, Evan, Hayley, Lukas, Nathan, Amber, Josh (Taylor) and Brandon and extended “family” Jorge and Rhonda Tapia.

She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Paul Thornton, Glenn Gutting, Jean Collins, Shirley Burrell, Keith Gutting, Gary Mullery, Wanda Carr and Robert Mullery.

The family would like to thank the nurses of Genesis ICU and Hospice and Dr. Porubcin and his staff for their care and compassion.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com