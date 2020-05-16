× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

September 9, 1933-April 29, 2020

TACOMA, Wash. -- It’s not how long the flower blooms, but how beautifully. Judy Marie Schroeder Price, 86, passed away peacefully in the home she loved on April 29, 2020 in Tacoma, Washington, her home since 2011.

She was born September 9, 1933, to Carl Louis Schroeder and Martha Rechterman Schroeder in Davenport, Iowa. Albert Roth Price worked hard to pursue Judy as he found it difficult to get a date with her. She married Al on March 4, 1961, in San Francisco, California. Over the years, Judy also lived in Oakland, California (1960-1971), Fresno, California (1971-1973), and Issaquah, Washington (1973-2011).

Judy graduated from Lost Nation High School in 1951, from the University of Iowa in Nursing in 1954, and completed Anesthesia School at Barnes Hospital in Saint Louis, Missouri. Judy enjoyed lifelong learning, and in 1986, she graduated from the University of Washington with a Business Administration degree. Judy later earned her real estate license and worked as a realtor for John L. Scott in Issaquah. She loved working with families during such a critical and important period in their lives.