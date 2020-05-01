September 25, 1939- April 29, 2020
MUSCATINE — Judy Staack, 80, passed away on April 29, 2020, at Lutheran Living Senior Campus.
A private graveside gervice will be held in Greenwood Cemetery. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home will oversee arrangements. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be sent to www.wittichfuneral home.com.
Judy Staack was born in Muscatine, Iowa, on September 25, 1939, the daughter of William Harold and Ruth Wittich Froehner. She graduated from Parsons College and received her teaching certificate from Marycrest College. Judy married Charles “Chuck” Staack on April 3, 1970, and she gave birth to her two sons, Greg on July 20, 1971, and Jeff on July 3, 1974.
Judy's adventurous spirit led her to New York City to work for Northwest Airlines straight out of college before returning to Iowa to teach English at Louisa-Muscatine Junior High School. She eventually left formal teaching to work with her parents at Harold Froehner Insurance Agency and focus on raising her two boys. Later in life, she directed her passion for helping others to serve in the Volunteer Ombudsman Program in the Office of the State Long-Term Care for which she received an award for outstanding service.
Judy was irrepressibly social and personified the adage that each stranger was a friend she had not yet met. Whether in a grocery check-out line or an elevator, Judy fearlessly struck up conversations with and elicited smiles from people she did not know. She was also selfless and routinely placed the needs of others before her own. She forewent creature comforts to ensure the availability of educational and cultural opportunities for her boys and grandchildren for whom her love was limitless.
Judy is survived and mourned by her husband, Chuck Staack of Muscatine; two sons: Greg Staack of South Carolina and Jeff Staack of Georgia; four grandchildren, Devin, Christian, Harper, and Casper Staack; one great-granddaughter, Haley Staack; and her sister, Janet Snow.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
