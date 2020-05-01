× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

September 25, 1939- April 29, 2020

MUSCATINE — Judy Staack, 80, passed away on April 29, 2020, at Lutheran Living Senior Campus.

A private graveside gervice will be held in Greenwood Cemetery. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home will oversee arrangements. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be sent to www.wittichfuneral home.com.

Judy Staack was born in Muscatine, Iowa, on September 25, 1939, the daughter of William Harold and Ruth Wittich Froehner. She graduated from Parsons College and received her teaching certificate from Marycrest College. Judy married Charles “Chuck” Staack on April 3, 1970, and she gave birth to her two sons, Greg on July 20, 1971, and Jeff on July 3, 1974.

Judy's adventurous spirit led her to New York City to work for Northwest Airlines straight out of college before returning to Iowa to teach English at Louisa-Muscatine Junior High School. She eventually left formal teaching to work with her parents at Harold Froehner Insurance Agency and focus on raising her two boys. Later in life, she directed her passion for helping others to serve in the Volunteer Ombudsman Program in the Office of the State Long-Term Care for which she received an award for outstanding service.