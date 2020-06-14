× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

September 22, 1961-June 11, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Julia (Julie) A. Temple, 58, a resident of Davenport, Iowa, passed away Thursday, June 11, at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City, peacefully with her daughter at her side.

Per her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded, US Crematory Service. Due to restrictions of the Covid pandemic, a family service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 2363 W 3rd St. in Davenport, Iowa. The family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date (TBD).

She was born Julia Ann Thoensen to Herb and Lorelei Thoensen on September 22, 1961, in Davenport, Iowa. She married Richard Temple in 1992 and had their daughter. Julie was a 1980 graduate of Davenport West High School, where she was on the swim team, in a-capella and choir, and she was a thespian, participating in many musicals. Julie loved spending time with her friends and family, all of whom meant the world to her. She loved to sing, and making handmade cards. She loved spending time with her furbabies, as well, Phoenix and Harley.