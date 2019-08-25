September 20, 1960-August 19, 2019
DAVENPORT -- Julia “Julie” Ann Mirfield, 58, of Davenport passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019, at her residence.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Per her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. Memorials may be directed to the family.
Julie was born on September 20, 1960, in Grand Prairie, Texas, the daughter of Richard H. and Elizabeth A. (Madden) Malone. She was a 1978 graduate of Bettendorf High School. On June 20, 1981, she was united in marriage to Raymond Jeffrey Mirfield in Davenport.
Those left to honor her memory are her husband, Raymond Jeffrey Mirfield of Davenport; her parents, Richard and Elizabeth Malone of Bettendorf; sister, Carla Lowry of Davenport; brother, Richard (Paula) Malone of Orange, California; niece, Anne Marie (Maurice) Fulton of Greensboro, North Carolina; nephew, Connor Malone of Orange, California; and a great-nephew, Elijah Fulton of Greensboro.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Alice Newcomb; and a nephew, Russell Jolly.
