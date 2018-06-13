May 1, 1964-June 11, 2018
ROCK ISLAND — Julie A. Armstrong, 54, of Rock Island, passed away June 11, 2018, peacefully at her home.
A memorial visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Saturday with time for sharing memories at 4 p.m. at Schroder Mortuary in Silvis. Memorials may be made to NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative.
Julie was born May 1, 1964, in Moline, the daughter of Steve and Nancy Rosenberger Kajdacsi. Julie was united in marriage to Robert Armstrong August 27, 2012. She was a graduate of radiation therapy school and touched the lives of many patients and coworkers for 28 years as a radiation therapist. Julie loved spending time with her family and friends.
Survivors include her husband, Robert; mother, Nancy Kajdacsi; son, Sam Kennedy; stepchildren, Kareena, Emily, Hali, and Robert; six grandchildren; and siblings, Anne McCracken, Lisa (Tom) Haenisch and Steve (Angie) Kajdacsi.
Julie was preceded in death by her father.
