May 2, 1962-June 26, 2019
DAVENPORT - Julie Ann LaDouceur, 57, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019, after an extended illness.
A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the mortuary. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Julie was born on May 2, 1962, to James and Sherry (Mincks) Benck in Davenport, Iowa. She was united in marriage to Dave LaDouceur. She was last working with the highway crew of Cedar Falls Concrete.
Julie loved her family and adored her grandchildren. She loved to go fishing and was Dave's fishing partner. Julie also enjoyed watching the news and was a fanatic about politics.
Those celebrating her life are her loving husband, Dave LaDouceur; sons, Brett Hayes (Miranda Grunder) and Joshua Hayes (Kayla Newberry); sisters, Brenda and Diana; grandchildren, Addison Hayes, Lane Hayes and Xander Hayes; stepsons, Chad LaDouceur, Mark LaDouceur and Jimmy LaDouceur; stepgrandchildren: Xavier, Diante, Gavin, Julian, Drake and Joshua; aunts, uncles, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Matt and stepdaughter, Tara.