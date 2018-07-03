February 21, 1963
DAVENPORT — Funeral services for Julie L. Grimm, 55, of Davenport, will be 11 a.m. Thursday, July 5, at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow at Pine Hill Cemetery in Davenport.
She was born February 21, 1963, in Davenport, the daughter of Leon and June (Hill) Gilbraith (Schumaker.)
Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Ross; her daughter, Tiffany (Justin) Leatherman; and her son, Cody Grimm.
Julie was preceded in death by her mother.
Julie's full obituary may be found at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.