July 6, 1933-March 26, 2020

BETTENDORF -- June Brain, 86, formerly of Nekoosa, Wis., passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on March 26, 2020.

A celebration of life will be held at her lake house this summer. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Scott County Humane Society as June loved her dog Lilly.

June was born in Appleton, Wis., the daughter of Clarence (Ted) and Lillian Mauthe. She married William Brain on May 8th, 1971, in Appleton, Wisconsin. He preceded her in death on October 25th, 2006.

June enjoyed the Green Bay Packers, singing, playing her ukulele and accordion, boating, skiing, her time at the lake house, shopping, and sitting on her swing with special friends Lolly, BettyLou, and Sharon and shopping with Rose. June loved to volunteer, visit nursing homes with her therapy dog (Lilly) and her ukulele and was one of the founders of a local dog park.