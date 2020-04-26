December 22, 1939-April 22, 2020
BETTENDORF -- Kaarin A. Hunter, 80, a resident of Bettendorf, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at the Kahl Home in Davenport.
Due to world-wide health concerns, private family services will be held. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kahl Home.
Kaarin was born December 22, 1939, in Clintonville, Wis., the daughter of George and Clara (Rasmussen) Spearbraker. On December 26, 1964, in Antigo, Wisconsin, she married Frank Hunter. He preceded her in death November 17, 2017.
Kaarin graduated from the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh with a Bachelor's of Science in medical technology. She worked for the Scott County Health Department as a medical technologist for 20 years, played piano at VonMaur for over 20 years, was a private piano teacher and solo accompanist, and a pianist at Sacred Heart Cathedral. Our parents gave us the greatest gift of faith and family. Frank and Kaarin were avid Green Bay Packer, Wisconsin Badger, and Clintonville Trucker fans.
Those left to honor her memory include her children, Clare (Andy) Thompson, Lora (Brad) Hayes, Jacob (Rebecca) Hunter, Janelle (Scott) Stieger, and Kaarin (Dick) Bakeris; grandchildren, Megan, Jake, Charlie, Lucas, Cole, Drake, Owen, Joe, Mikey, Lucy, Race, Oliver, and Brady.
In addition to her husband, Kaarin was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Beverly Dahlman, Richard Kenfield, and Thomas Kenfield.
Our family wishes to thank the religious sisters, nurses and aids at the Kahl Home who provided loving and compassionate care, especially in her final days. We would ask our friends, family and others to honor our mother by showing kindness to others – as she always reminded others to “just be nice.”
