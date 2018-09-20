Karen Abels

October 5, 1938-September 18, 2018
DAVENPORT — Karen L. Abels, 79, of Davenport, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, at Davenport Lutheran Home.
Services will be 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be Sunday, Sept. 23, from 2-5 p.m. at the mortuary. Burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Karen was born October 5, 1938 to Raymond and Dorothy (Talbot) Lancial in Tracey, Iowa. She was united in marriage to Walter Abels on April 12, 1958, in Davenport. They celebrated 60 years of marriage.
Karen was the epitome of unconditional love. She was the number one spoiler of her children and grandchildren and gave the absolute best bear hugs. The children in the neighborhood called her “Grandma Abels.” She had a great sense of humor and was always telling jokes. Karen taught her grandchildren to drive and was known as the “Grandma taxi.” She made every holiday special with large meals and sending handwritten cards to her family. She enjoyed dancing, roller skating, and later going shopping and lunch with her family.
Survivors include her husband, Walter; children, David Abels, Deborah (Anthony) Vanover, Joseph (Becky) Abels, Mark (Dianne) Abels and Jeanne Neece; grandchildren, Tiffany (Joe) Sloma, Kayla Vanover, Robert Abels, Randy (Trina) Abels, Nicole Neece, Matthew Neece, Jeremy Abels and Luke Abels; great-grandchildren, Keyera Abels, Vader Abels and Isabel Sloma; and brother, Thomas (Annie) Lancial.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
The family would like to thank Davenport Lutheran Home for the wonderful care of Karen and her family.