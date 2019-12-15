December 9, 1955-December 12, 2019

DAVENPORT -- Funeral services for Karen Diane Ingles, 64, of Davenport, will be 10 a.m. on Tuesday at Grandview Baptist Church, Davenport. Burial will follow at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery, Davenport. Family will greet friends on Monday from 5-7 p.m. at Cunnick-Collins Mortuary, Davenport.

Cunnick - Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.

Karen passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Genesis Medical Center - East Campus, Davenport.

Karen Diane Watters was born on December 9, 1955, in Davenport, the daughter of Kenneth and Marie (Entler) Watters. She married Stanley Eugene Ingles on October 5, 1974, in Davenport.

She was a member of Grandview Baptist Church, Davenport. She had such a gift for making everyone feel welcome. She loved her church, her family and Jesus Christ and was looking forward to His return. She really wanted family to know Him and prayed for them often.