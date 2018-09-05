February 3, 1947-August 29, 2018
DAVENPORT — Karen E. Myles, 71, of Davenport passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, August 29, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport. Funeral services will be held Friday, September 7, 2018, at 10 a.m. at Runge Mortuary Chapel, Davenport. Visitation will be held 5-8 p.m. Thursday at the mortuary. Burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Memorials may be made to the Quad-City Animal Welfare Center, Milan.
Karen was born on February 3, 1947, in Davenport to Thomas and Jean Allen. She worked at the Rock Island Arsenal as a financial analyst and retired after 32 years of service. She married Billy Myles in 1972 and went on to enjoy 39 years of marriage. Karen enjoyed being outside, going to the movies, sitting down for coffee and getting lost in conversations. Karen loved animals, especially dogs. She enjoyed nature, and planting flowers and plants (especially hostas). Karen enjoyed interior design, and crossword puzzles. Karen adored cooking, especially desserts and bar-b-que. Also, she loved listening to music, going to live concerts, clothing and fashion, and she was always known for being impeccably dressed at work. Her favorite pasttime was shopping, especially when traveling to different cities. Karen was a well-organized woman and a wonderful mother. She was a fantastic person and a great friend if you had the chance to meet her. She was a beautiful, caring person with a sweet spirit and had a gentle soul that radiated from her soft-spoken, sweet voice that you immediately felt if you were in her presence. Karen enjoyed spending time with her children and her beloved dog, Ellie. Karen will be remembered for her kind spirit and caring nature. She loved life and had a great sense of humor.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Brice Myles (Los Angeles), Jason Myles (Davenport) and Melissa (Lonnie) Allen (San Diego, California); and her grandchildren, Jeshon King and Julian Myles.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Billy Myles; her parents, Tom and Jean Allen; and her special buddy and doggie, Miss Ellie.