December 14, 1975-August 5, 2018
SHERRARD - Karen Gagliardo, 42, of Sherrard, passed away Sunday, August 5, 2018, in Bettendorf, Iowa.
A Celebration of Life Service will be at 12 p.m. (noon) on Friday, August 10, 2018, at Preemption United Methodist Church, Preemption, Ill.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until service time at the church.
Memorials may be made to the Quad City Animal Welfare Center or to NAMI (National Alliance of Mental Illness) of the Greater Mississippi Valley.
Casual attire is requested for services.
Karen was born on December 14, 1975, in Springfield, Ill., the daughter of Norman and Marietta (Novak) Gagliardo. She married Roberta “Bobbie” Tebben on October 5, 2013, in Davenport. Karen dedicated her life to work in the social services and education fields. She also spent time with the Americorps and Red Cross. Karen was a graduate of Sherrard High School and Monmouth College.
She was a lifetime member of the Girl Scouts of America. Karen enjoyed softball, hiking, bicycling, playing with her dogs, and spending time with her beloved nephews.
Karen is survived by her wife, Bobbie Tebben; mother and father, Norman and Marietta Gagliardo; brothers, Dr. Kyle (Candace) Gagliardo and Clay Gagliardo; nephews, Grant and Evan Gagliardo; aunt, Michaeleen (Don) Clavey; uncles, AJ (Jan) Gagliardo and Brian (Diane) Gagliardo; many cousins; very special friends; and her dogs, Russel and Lily.
