Karen Kay Johnson

Karen Kay Johnson, 82, of Clarence, Iowa, died peacefully Sunday, August 20, 2023, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics surrounded by love, laughter, and her family.

A memorial service for Karen will be held on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at 3 p.m. at St. John's United Church of Christ in Clarence with Pastor Kerri Sandusky officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 25, 2023, from 4-7 p.m. at Chapman's in Clarence. Burial will be at a later date in the Durant Cemetery.