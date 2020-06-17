× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

June 30, 1945-June 14, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Karen Louise Miller, 74, of Davenport, passed away Sunday June 14, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport, Iowa. This service will be livestreamed and a link to the service will be available at 9:30 a.m. on her obituary page at www.hmdfuneralhome.com. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. – 7: p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Davenport. Those able to attend the services are requested to wear a facemask and must practice social distancing. Memorials may be made to Ridgecrest Foundation or Lydia Circle Ministries at St. Paul Lutheran Church.

Karen was born on June 30, 1945, in Rockford, Illinois, the daughter of John and Marion (Christensen) McFarlane. She worked as a computer consultant at Sentry Insurance and Xerox Connect. She was very active in the Democratic Party and was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, and Churches United. Karen was a professional volunteer at many community organizations including St. Paul Lutheran Church and Ridgecrest Village. She loved socializing, traveling, spending time with her family, and enjoyed puns, even the bad ones. Karen had a vibrant personality and was a friend to all.