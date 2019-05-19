Karen M. Rummels

August 9, 1942-May 16, 2019
ROCK ISLAND - Mrs. Karen Marie Rummels, 76, of Rock Island entered into eternal rest on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at 5:30 p.m. at Unitypoint Health-Trinity Hospital in Rock Island.
Family and friends will celebrate Karen's life on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Second Baptist Church, 919-6th Ave., Rock Island. Rev. Dr. Melvin L. Grimes will officiate. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030-7th Ave., Rock Island, Ill.
Karen will be laid to rest at Riverside cemetery in Moline, Ill.
Memorials can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.
Karen Marie Johnson's journey began on Sunday, August 9, 1942; she was born to the late, Paul Wesley Johnson and Mary Phyllis Overton Johnson.
She was educated in the Rock Island school system, graduating from Rock Island High School in 1960.
On Sunday, March 25, 1962, she married the love of her life, Mr. Melvin Leroy Rummels. The couple recently celebrated 57 years of marriage.
Karen worked for many years at the former East Moline State hospital, but her true love was children. For many years, she cared for children in her home and in 1990, she began her career at Rainbow-Skip-Along Children Development Services. After over two decades of dedicated work, she retired to care for her mother.
Karen was always giving everything she had to help others. Anytime there was need, she was there to help. When she wasn't helping others, she enjoyed gardening, watching old westerns with her husband, traveling, shopping with her mother and daughter and most of all spending quality time with her entire family because family meant everything to her.
Her family and friends will miss her wittiness, her wise counsel, unwavering loyalty and dependability, her unlimited and endless kindness, her loving and caring heart and most of all her unconditional love.
Forever grateful to God for her life and legacy are her husband, Melvin, Rock Island; children, Kelvin (Belita) Rummels, Davenport, Jon (Tracey) Rummels, Minneapolis, Minn., Paula Marie Rummels, Rock Island; grandchildren, Enjoli Turner, Indianapolis, Ind., Gerard (Cynthia) Gipson, Grand Praire, Texas, Elisha Rummels, Davenport, Iowa, Trae Harris, Des Moines, Iowa, Keyanna (Jay) Rummels Payne, Juwan Rummels and Naiya Rummels all of Houston, Texas, Timothy Rummels, Davenport, Iowa; five great-grandchildren; her lifelong best friend, Mrs. Movita Lampkin,Clarksville, Tenn. Karen will also be missed by her large host of cousins, her three sister-in-laws and her brother-in-law.
