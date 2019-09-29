November 15, 1965-September 25, 2019
ROCK ISLAND - Karen Maurine Kimmel, 53, a resident of the Rock Island Arsenal in Illinois, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at UnityPoint Health Trinity in Rock Island, Illinois.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf, Iowa. Visitation will be held on Wednesday evening from 4-7 p.m. and also on Thursday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Committal services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 4, 2019, at the Rock Island National Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the service should meet at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home by 10:30 a.m. on Friday. Memorials may be directed to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
Karen was born November 15, 1965, to Thomas and Peggy (Turner) Webb on Plattsburgh Air Force Base in Plattsburgh, New York. Karen was united in marriage to Ricky Allen Kimmel in Shreveport, Louisiana on August 10, 1991. Karen devoted her life to being a Child of God, a Wife and Mother. She enjoyed spending time with her family and pets and loving Jesus. She left Katie with the loving memory that being her mama was the greatest thing that ever happened to her here on earth.
You have free articles remaining.
Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Colonel Ricky Allen Kimmel of Rock Island; her daughter, Katie Kimmel; her sister, Pamela (Njaal) Helle of Pleasant View, Tennessee; and her niece, Lauren Enoiken.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Karen's obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.