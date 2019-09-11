August 6, 1939-September 9, 2019
DAVENPORT — Karen R. Sinkler, 80, a resident of Davenport, died Monday, September 9, 2019, at Country Manor Memory Care in Davenport.
A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019, in the All Faith Chapel at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Visitation will be from 10 a.m.–11 a.m. Saturday. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Karen was born August 6, 1939, in Muscatine, Iowa, the daughter of Cecil and Helen Wimberly. She married Gene Loy, and together they had five children. The couple later divorced. She then married Chuck Sinkler on February 14, 2000, in Hawaii.
Karen worked for The Mark in Moline for many years as a receptionist/ticket agent. Chuck and Karen enjoyed traveling, bowling, motorcycle riding, and attending family activities.
Those left to honor her memory include her loving husband, Chuck; her children and their spouses, Denise and Wendell Wright of Muscatine, Debbie and John Klauer of Berea, Kentucky, Don and Joyce Loy of Port Byron, Renée and Gary O'Neil of Galveston, Texas, and JD “Lori” and Doug Wolff of Coralville, Iowa; step-children and their spouses, Brian and Judy Sinkler of Davenport, Stacy and Jamie Jorgensen of Altoona, Iowa, and Janice and Larry Butler of Port Byron; 26 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Doris and Richard Holliday and Bev and Don Suhl, both of Muscatine.
Her parents, a sister, and one granddaughter preceded her in death.
Online condolences may be made to Karen's family by viewing her obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.