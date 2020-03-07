August 22, 1939-February 21, 2020

BURKE, Va. -- Karen Rae Wienert Edwards, of Burke, Va., passed away unexpectedly on February 21, 2020. She was 80 years old.

Visitation will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Demaine Funeral Home, 5308 Backlick Rd, Springfield, Va. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

Karen was born on August 22, 1939, to Betty and Raymen Wienert of Davenport, Iowa. She was an only child. She studied at the University of Iowa and received her Master's Degree in Elementary Education. She taught in Davenport and later, in Germany, helped Army GI's prepare for their GED's. She eventually spent several years as a substitute teacher in Fairfax County Public Schools (VA).