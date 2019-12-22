April 24, 1953-December 19, 2019

BETTENDORF -- Karen S. Jensen, 66, of Bettendorf, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf, surrounded by her loving family.

A memorial service and visitation to celebrate her life will take place later in the spring.

Karen was born April 24, 1953, in Davenport, Iowa, the daughter of Richard & Jean (Ries) Bertram. She was united in marriage to Jerry A. Jensen on April 3, 1976, in Bettendorf. She loved dogs, especially her dog Toby, bike riding, walking, family vacations and watching Hawkeye Football. Her warm smile, bright blue eyes and her genuine laugh will be missed by everyone.

Karen had been employed at the Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency for several years.

Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Jerry; her sons, Matt Jensen of Bettendorf and Chris (Emily) Jensen of Fort Worth, Texas; her parents, Richard & Jean Bertram of Bettendorf; her sister, Nancy Bertram (Wayne Klocke) of Southlake, Texas; and her brothers, Richard (Kathy) Bertram of Crook, Colorado and Chuck (Sharon) Bertram of Bettendorf.