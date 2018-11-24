Karen Taber

March 17, 1951-November 17, 2018
ANDOVER, Ill. - Karen R. Taber, 67, of Katy, Texas, formerly of Andover, Illinois, died unexpectedly of natural causes on Saturday, November 17, 2018.
Services are 11 a.m. Monday at Trinity Lutheran Church, Coal Valley, Illinois, with Rev. Robert Hagen officiating. Burial is in Coal Valley Cemetery. Visitation is 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Trimble Funeral Home, 1700 1st Street, Coal Valley.
Karen Ruth Kirchoefer was born March 17, 1951, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Oliver and Ruth (Opfer) Kirchoefer. She graduated from Augustana College, and married Damon Louis Taber on July 21, 1973, in Coal Valley. He died June 8, 2017.
Karen was passionate about her family and church, as well as caring for children and animals. She was Center Director for KinderCare Learning Center in Cypress, Texas, and was formerly the Center Director for Kid's Choice in Bettendorf, Iowa. and Valley Child Care Center, Coal Valley, Illinois. She was a devoute Christian and member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Coal Valley.
Karen will be loving remembered by her three children, Wade Taber of Katy, Texas, Mark Taber (Tracy Jones) of Los Angeles, Calif., and Kim (Tom) Murray of Buffalo, N.Y. She has four siblings, Barb Burghgrave of Geneseo, Ill.; Robert Kirchoefer of Delray Beach, Fla.; Steve Kirchoefer of Henderson, N.C.; and was preceded in death by Kenneth Kirchoefer. She adored her three grandchildren, Emily Taber, Connor and Keira Murray, and her many nieces and nephews.
Karen's family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com. In lieu of memorials, please consider making a donation to your local animal shelter.