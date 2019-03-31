March 29, 2019
DAVENPORT - Kary Michael Gantt, 39, of Davenport, passed away after a long battle with MS, Thursday, March 29, 2019.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 4th. at 1 p.m. at Weerts Funeral Home, Jersey Ridge and Kimberly. Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 3, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. at Weerts Funeral Home. Burial will be following the service at Pinehill Cemetery. Memorials in Kary's name may be made to the MS Society.
Kary was born in 1980 to Michael and Sue (Humphrey) Gantt in Davenport, Iowa. He graduated from North High School in 1998. During high school, Kary loved to play football, basketball, and baseball. He was a big movie and music fan, but he was most known for his jokes and beautiful eyes. Kary will be missed by everyone who knew him.
He is survived by his mother Sue (Michael) Benson; his sister Kimberly; brothers Kelly (Jodi) and Korry (Eunice) and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father Michael; his grandparents; and an uncle.
