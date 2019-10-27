September 15, 1917-October 25, 2019
DAVENPORT - Katherine “Katie” P. Enfield, 102, of Davenport, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019, at Davenport Lutheran Home.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Risen Christ Lutheran Church in Davenport. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, at the church.
Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Shriner's Hospital for Children Transportation Fund or to HDC.
Katie was born September 15, 1917, in Sherrard, Ill., the daughter of Axel and Ida (Danielson) Pierson. She married Louis Adams of Rock Island; he preceded her in death in 1944. She then married Theodore Enfield on September 21, 1945, in Chicago. He preceded her in death in 1982.
She worked for over 15 years at the Rock Island Arsenal and later worked in the catering business for several area businesses, but was a homemaker at heart. She enjoyed sewing, especially clothes, and cooking. She also enjoyed her cup of coffee and will be sorely missed by her family.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children: Norman (Beverly) Adams, Eldridge; Patricia Hancock, Davenport, Dean E. Enfield, Davenport, 8 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her two husbands, Katie was preceded in death by a son James Adams and 8 siblings.