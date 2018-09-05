Katherine M. DeSmet

March 23, 1957-September 1, 2018
MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — Katherine was born in Concorde, California, daughter of Virgil L. and Patricia A (O'Neil) York.
She united in marriage to Michael DeSmet in 1987. Kathie graduated from Moline High School. She worked in the hospitality business since her early teens, helping in her aunt's restaurant. She held management positions with various restaurants and country clubs, including Govenor's, Moline. Kathie and her husband opened their own restaurant, The Bow Witch, in the historical Village of East Davenport following Michael's retirement from Deere & Co. They later moved to Marco Island, Florida, in 2001. Kathie continued in the hospitality business on the island, working for several restaurants including Morans, Kretches, the Yatch Club. She also managed the Marco Goodwill.
Kathie enjoyed life; she enjoyed people. She could light up a room in seconds with that special smile and wit. She was very creative and could make anything which she enjoyed giving to others. She also enjoyed reading, boating, fishing , bingo with her friends, skating, and her pets. She was also a champion eBay seller.
Survivors include her loving husband, Michael, Marco Island; two sons, CMD Anthony DeSmet, Orlando, Florida, and Jeffrey DeSmet, Boston, Massachusetts; five grandchildren; siblings, Bruce (Christine) York, Grundy Center, Iowa, Brian York, Cave Creek, Arizona, Karen Carlson, Phoenix, Arizona, Barry (Holly) York, Largo Florida, Kristine (Harold) Long, Moline, Kolleen (Lucio) Rojas, Montgomery, Illiinois, and Bernard (Lilia) York, El Dorado Hills, California. Preceding her in death were her parents; infant sister, Mary York; and nephews, Ryan Carlson and Daniel Liedtke.
Funeral arrangements are being provided by Hodges-Josberger, Marco Island. A Celebration of Life memorial mass at San Marco Church, Marco Island, is being planned for a later date.
May God bless her loving caring soul and give her peace.