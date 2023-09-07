Katherine M. Sellman

June 18, 1928 - September 5, 2023

Katherine M. Sellman, 95, of Geneseo, passed away on September 5, 2023, at Hammond Henry Long Term Care Center-Geneseo.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 8, 2023, at First Congregational Church-Geneseo with Pastor Tim Doty officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service. She will be laid to rest at Rosedale Cemetery Cambridge, Illinois.

Memorials can be made in her name to First Congregational Church of Geneseo.

Vandemore Funeral Home & Crematory-Geneseo Chapel are assisting the family with arrangements.

Katherine was born on June 18, 1928, in Aledo, Illinois, the daughter of Charles and Dora (Springer) Fausett. She married LaVerne F. Sellman on July 11, 1947, in Milan, Illinois. He preceded her in death on June 7, 2015. Katherine was a lifelong farm wife, helping LaVerne run the farm for many years. She enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, and attending all her sons and grandchildren's sporting events. She was a member of Osco Community Church for several years before joining First Congregational Church in Geneseo. Katherine loved spending Saturday nights at Bud's Skyline Inn where she and LaVerne had fellowship with many great friends. She will be remembered for her many picnics and hog roasts she threw on the farm.

Those left to cherish her memory are son, Bob (Jan) Sellman; grandchildren: Chris (Summer) Sellman of Geneseo and Chad (Tiffany) Sellman of Western Springs, Illinois; great-grandchildren: Ellinore Sellman, Robert Sellman; and triplets: Tyler, Bennett, Ethan Sellman; and 29 nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, LaVerne; and 13 siblings: Clovis, Harold, Lloyd, Jim, Ernest, Edward, infant boy, Darlene, Mildred, Lois, Verna, Mattie, and Jackie.

The family would like to give a special thanks Liberty Village of Geneseo and Hammond Henry Long Term Care Center for all the outstanding care given to Katherine.