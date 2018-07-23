Kathleen Ceurvorst
October 2, 1944 — July 21, 2018
BETTENDORF — Kathleen Ann Ceurvorst, 73, of Bettendorf, passed away Saturday, July 21, 2018, at her home after an extended illness.
A memorial Mass to celebrate her life will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 25, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 4097 18th St., Bettendorf. Visitation is Tuesday, July 24, from 4-7 p.m. and the family will greet friends until 7 p.m. at Weerts Funeral Home, Kimberly and Jersey Ridge, Davenport. Additional visitation is 9:30 a.m. to services at the church. Memorials may be made to the Quad-City Veterans Outreach Center or the Honor Flight of the Quad Cities.
Kathy was born Oct. 2, 1944, to Arthur and Janet Harms Claeys and grew up in Eldridge. She was a 1963 graduate of North Scott High School and then graduated with a nursing degree from St. Anthony's School of Nursing in Rock Island. Kathy was united in marriage to Richard Ceurvorst on July 9, 1966, and worked for the next 20 years for Franciscan Hospital while raising their three daughters, Amy, Ann and Jill. To support her love of jewelry, she worked for many years for Howard Jewelers. However, her favorite and last job was taking care of her four grandchildren, Josette, Jackson, Ethan and Carter. She cherished the time she spent with the kids and was a significant part of their lives. The trip to Disney World with her husband and all of her children and grandchildren was her favorite vacation of all.
After 52 years of marriage, Kathy leaves behind her devoted husband, Richard; children, Amy Ceurvorst, Ann (Todd) Smith, and Jill VenHorst; grandchildren, Josette, Jackson, Ethan, and Carter; a brother, Ted (Pat) Claeys.
In addition to her parents, Kathy was preceded in death by a brother.
Over the past nine years, many friends, family, and medical staff were there to help Kathy's family and they are grateful for all of the support. They would like to give special thanks to UnityPoint Hospice for assisting with Kathy's last days.
