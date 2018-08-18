August 20, 1942-August 16, 2018
TOPEKA - Kathleen J. Jurski, 75, of Topeka, passed away on Thursday, August 16, 2018, at a Topeka hospital.
She was born August 20, 1942, in Honesdale, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Carl and Anita (Olver) Haun.
Kathleen graduated from South River High School in South River, New Jersey, and New Brunswick Votech. She was employed at McCrite Plaza as an LPN before retiring in 1995.
Kathleen married Charles R. Jurski on May 4, 1960, in Elkton, Maryland. He preceded her in death on October 16, 1987. She was also preceded in death by two sons, Charles R. Jurski, Jr. in 2018, and Michael J. Jurski in 2004.
Survivors include one daughter, Kim Sebastian of Topeka, one son, Keith Jurski of Davenport, Iowa, sixteen grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren and her siblings, April Amorine of Pennsylvania and Angela Guidotti of New Jersey.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 22, 2018, at Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. Private inurnment will take place in Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date.
Dove Southeast Chapel is assisting the family.
