Kathleen "Kathy" Cullinane

August 20, 1940 - August 10, 2023

Kathleen "Kathy" Cullinane, 82, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf, Iowa, after a courageous battle with brain cancer.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made in care of her close friend, Yvonne Jorge for a memorial bench and tree to be placed in Duck Creek Park. McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home of Bettendorf is assisting with arrangements.

Kathy was born August 20, 1940, in Davenport, the daughter of Joseph and Annabelle (Deyo) Cullinane. She began her teaching career with the Department of Defense in Germany and Okinawa. Returning to Davenport, she taught second grade at Fillmore Elementary School in Davenport.

Kathy had enjoyed gardening, exercising and various crafts such as needlepoint and crocheting. An avid bridge player, she was honored to be awarded the distinctive rank of Diamond Life Master through the American Contract Bridge League.

Those left to honor her memory include her sister, Nancy Glawe of Davenport; her nieces and nephews, Jane and David Glawe and Brent and Bruce Starkey; several close friends; and her beloved dogs, Sunny and Daisy.

Kathy's friends would like to express special thanks to Genesis Hospice and the nurses, aides, staff, volunteers, and Dr. Sorensen at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House for all of their wonderful care the past six months.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Maryanne Cullinan; and her beloved little dog Bo.

