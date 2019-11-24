Kathleen Mary Koenig

Kathy was born September 25, 1939, in San Diego, Calif., to Phyllis (Masson) and James A. Fowler. She graduated from Hoover High School and went on to obtain a degree in Education with an Art minor from San Diego State University, where she was active in the Alpha Phi sorority. While in college, she also volunteered frequently at the pediatric unit of the Naval Hospital in San Diego. She taught second grade at Casa de Oro School in Spring Valley, Calif.

Kathy married C. David Koenig (Dave) on August 3, 1963, and had son David in San Diego before moving to Moline, Ill., where Dave was transferred temporarily in 1972. They had daughter Kathleen Melinda (Mindy) in Moline and decided to make the Quad-Cities their permanent home. In addition to supporting the many restaurants that Johnson-Koenig owned over the years, she found time to volunteer for many organizations and nonprofits including: Junior Service League, Visiting Artists Program (she was a “Picture Lady” who brought art to classrooms in elementary schools), tutoring students at Jane Addams School, held every possible PTA position, directed Mini Theatre, planned 6th Grade graduation parties, worked with the youth at Arrowhead Ranch, hosted Guatemalan players for Moline Soccer Club and even opened her home to an exchange student from Sweden with just a moment's notice. Kathy was also very involved with First Covenant Church in Moline where she taught both Sunday School and Vacation Bible School, was active in Women's Fellowship group and served on the Diaconate board. She also coordinated mission efforts, decorated for every occasion and was always the greeter for the annual salad luncheon which she prepared countless salads for over the years.