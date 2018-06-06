September 24, 1950-June 1, 2018
CLINTON — Kathleen Weiss, 67, of Clinton, passed away Friday, June 1, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport. Cremation rites have been accorded and a private family memorial service will be held at a later date. The Pape Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Kathleen was born on Sept. 24, 1950, in Clinton, the daughter of Elzie and Mary (Hugunin) Williams. She worked as a social worker at various treatment centers.
She is survived by her five children, Angela (Grant) Babcock of Camanche, Iowa, Terry Logsdon of Camanche, RLee (Dorothy) Logsdon of Springfield, Missouri, Ben Clouse of Terre Haute, Indiana, and Dakota Weiss of Ridgefield, New Jersey; eight grandchildren; one great-grandson; and a brother, Glenn Williams of Clinton. She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Dave “Alexis” Logsdon; and a granddaughter, Roberta.