Kathryn Elizabeth (Larson) Duy

February 3, 1948 - July 26, 2023

Kathryn Elizabeth (Larson) Duy, 75, of Marco Island, Florida, passed away on July 26, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer. She left us peacefully in her sleep, at home in her bed, in the presence of her immediate family.

Born in Aurora, Illinois, on February 3, 1948, Kathy was the first daughter of Frank and Sarah Jane Larson. She was a proud cheerleader who graduated from East Aurora High School in 1966. Kathy earned a scholarship and received a BS in Education from Western Illinois University in 1970.

In 1963, Kathy met her future husband Bill in their ninth grade chemistry class. Family lore suggests they met years earlier when Kathy gave Bill high jumping tips at the elementary school sand pit near their homes in Aurora. They were married in Aurora on August 23, 1969, and had two wonderful daughters, Heather and Michelle. The couple remained happily married and inseparable until Kathy's passing.

An educator her entire life, Kathy taught physical education at the Western Illinois University Lab School. After having children, she continued in education as the president of the PTA at Butterworth Elementary, and could always be seen (and heard) in the stands of her daughter's games and competitions.

Additionally, her drive to serve others and form meaningful bonds led Kathy to the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Order of the Eastern Star. Ultimately, her talent and devotion earned her the position of Grand Sentinel of Illinois from 2006-2007.

Despite how busy she stayed, Kathy lived for her family. She always found extra room for family or friends to join a gathering at her favorite spots - the "big" cabin on Lake Koshkonong, Wisconsin; the house in Moline, the "little" cabin on Washington Island, Wisconsin, or the condo in Marco Island, Florida. She made everyone feel welcome, comfortable, extremely well fed - and loved.

Kathy is survived by her husband, William Henry Duy; sisters: Karen Joy (Larson) Masus, Sharon Jane (Larson) Pierce; daughters: Heather Kristine (Duy) Baitman (David), Michelle Elizabeth (Duy) Dalson (Adam); and granddaughter, Vega Lisbet Duy Dalson; however, she will be missed by many more.

A visitation will be held at The Healy Chapel, 332 West Downer Place, Aurora, IL, 60506, on Sunday, August 6, 2023, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, please send a memorial donation in Kathy's name to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance (www.ccalliance.org).

