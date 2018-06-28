April 29, 1943-June 24, 2018
COAL VALLEY – Kathryn Ellen Colman, 75, of Coal Valley, passed away Sunday, June 24, 2018, at her home.
Committal service will be 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 3, 2018, at Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum, Rock Island with a luncheon to follow. Memorials can be made to the QC Paws, ALS Greater Chicago Chapter or Alleman High School Music Department.
Kathryn was born April 29, 1943, in Moline, the daughter of Kenneth and Dorothy Norcross. She graduated from Orion High School and attended Illinois State University. Kathryn was employed by Deere & Company for her entire career of 37 years. She married Gerald Colman in 1970.
Kathryn enjoyed gardening, playing the piano and organ, reading and travel. She and Jerry traveled to many foreign countries around the world.
Surviving are her husband of 48 years, Gerald; children, Lisa (Steve) Zelle, LeClaire and Rick (Peggy) Colman, Donaldsonville, Georgia; grandchildren, Tara, Kyle and Ryan Zelle, Christy Bryant and Jerrid Colman; and numerous relatives. Preceding her in death was her parents and a brother, Douglas.
Condolences may be left or view a video at www.RaffertyFunerals.com.