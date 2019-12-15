June 24, 1917-December 9, 2019

BETTENDORF -- Kathryn “Katie” (Dubil) Holst, 102, a resident of Bettendorf, Iowa, completed her life on Monday, December 9, 2019, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.

Private services and burial were held at Davenport Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Davenport Chapter of the Disabled Veterans or to the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home of Bettendorf is assisting the family with arrangements.

Kathryn Dubil was born at home on June 24, 1917, in Bettendorf, the daughter of Charles & Katherine (Bednick) Dubil, who had immigrated from the Ukraine. She was united in marriage to Alvin V. Holst on October 26, 1945, at a military chapel in Forestville, Maryland, when he returned at the end of World War II after serving four years in the United States Army. He preceded her in death on February 28, 2007.

Katie attended Bettendorf schools and later worked at State Furniture in downtown Bettendorf. She grew up during the Depression in a family of nine children and learned to be frugal; saving, reusing and recycling everything.

