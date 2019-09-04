July 26, 1963-September 3, 2019
CALAMUS — Kathryn "Katy" Petersen, 56, of Calamus, Iowa, died Tuesday morning, September 3, 2019, at ManorCare-Utica Ridge, Davenport.
Kathryn Marie Petersen was born July 26, 1963, in Estherville to Robert and Virginia (Fenske) Petersen. She was a 1981 graduate of Calamus High School. Katy worked as a floral designer for numerous florists, the latest being HyVee in Bettendorf.
She was a longtime member of Faith Lutheran Church, Calamus. Katy found great joy in making everybody smile and being the life of the party. She never met a stranger and loved spending time with loved ones and going out to eat.
Surviving are sister, Ann Petersen of Calamus; goddaughters, Holli (James Elliott) Mosher and their children, Isabella, Lelu, Skky and Jersey of Wheatland and Kayla (Tony) Martens and their children, Taya and Bryant of DeWitt; aunts and uncles, Gloria and Howard West of Altoona and Judy Fenske of Luverne, Minnesota; numerous cousins and those whom she thought of as family. Last but not least, her cats Thelma and Louise.
Preceding Katy in death were her parents; grandparents, Eugene and Lydia Petersen and Norma Fenske; and a sister, Kari Beth Petersen.
The family will receive friends at Schultz Funeral Home, Grand Mound from 4 until 7 p.m. Friday, September 6, 2019. A Service of Christian Burial will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Faith Lutheran Church, Calamus with the Rev. William Runaas Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery, Calamus. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be made to the family or the University of Iowa for kidney research.
Pallbearers will be Greg Schwien, Dan Schwien, Jeff Haack, Yale Christensen, Dirk Braet and Tom Holladay.
Condolences may be expressed and a photo tribute viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.