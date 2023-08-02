Kathy E. Friederichs-Loerzel

January 11, 1967 - July 30, 2023

Kathy E. Friederichs-Loerzel, 56, of Davenport, passed away Sunday, July 30, 2023, at Genesis East Medical Center Davenport.

Private family service will be held with burial in Maysville Cemetery, Maysville, Iowa. All are invited to a celebration of Kathy's life at 1 p.m. Friday, August 4, 2023, at Rays Pub, 101 Main Street Donahue, Iowa.

Memorials may be made to Kings Harvest Pet Rescue No Kill Shelter, and please share condolences at www.Rungemortuary.com.

Kathy was born January 11, 1967, in Davenport to Norm and Dora (Brown) Friederichs. Kathy was united in marriage to Dennis Loerzel Sr. on September 8, 2000, in Bettendorf, Iowa. They later divorced. Kathy had worked at Strieter's Auto Body, Sivyer Steel Castings Bettendorf, and was a subcontractor for Mid-American Energy.

With an athletic background she had enjoyed playing volleyball, softball, basketball, and ran track while in High School and continued to participate in sport her entire life. Her strongest love was for her fur babies Whiskey and Mr. Mel B.

Survivors include her sister, Sally Shipman and brother, Jeff Friederichs; both of Dixon, Iowa; nephews: Cary and Kyle Shipman, Derek Friederichs; and nieces: Kylee and Devon Friederichs; numerous great-nieces and nephews.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents; brother John, and grandparents.

The family would like to thank Genesis visiting Nurses & Hospice for all the care they provided, a special thank you to Kathy's home care givers Diane and Deb, and huge thankyou to Beth, Lynn, and Andi for their lifelong friendship.