× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

April 7, 1948-June 19, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Kathy Engels, 72, of Milan, passed away, June 19, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home. Celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries All Faith Chapel. Per her wishes cremation rites have been accorded. Memorials may be made to the family.

Kathy was born on April 7, 1948 in Clinton, Iowa, the daughter of Harry Wolfe and Margaret Wait. She was united in marriage to Daniel Engels on September 23, 1968. He preceded her in death on January 8, 1997.

Kathy was a Pediatric Registered Nurse for over 40 years. She enjoyed celebrating the holidays, traveling, camping and any kind of sports, especially the Chicago Bears, Boston Celtics, and the Iowa Hawkeyes. She also enjoyed crocheting, embroidery, reading and playing board games. Above all, Kathy loved her family and spending time with them.