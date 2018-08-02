January 7, 1958-August 1, 2018
DAVENPORT — Kathy J. Ringgenberg, 60, a resident of Davenport, passed away Wednesday, August 1, 2018, at her home from ovarian cancer. She was surrounded by her loving family and went very peacefully. There will be a Celebration of Life Gathering Saturday, August 4, 2018, from noon until 4 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, 1111 W. 35th St., Davenport 52806. Memorials may be made to the NormaLeah Foundation or to Gilda's Club. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Kathy Dodds was born January 7, 1958, in Davenport, a daughter of Ralph L. and Audrey A. (Thiemann) Dodds. She joined Eldon Ringgenberg in marriage April 24, 1993, in Davenport. She earned two masters degrees from St. Ambrose University, finishing the second while going through chemotherapy. Kathy worked as a systems analyst for the Rock Island Arsenal for the last 10 years.
Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Eldon; daughter, Tiffany Dodds, and their dog Chewy; mother, Audrey Dodds of Davenport, siblings, Bill (Marybeth) Dodds of New Port Richey, Florida, Karen Conger of Davenport, Kevin (Connie) Dodds of Davenport, Wally Dodds (Fiance Lee Caron) of Blue Grass, Bob (Sherry) Dodds of Port, Byron; and numerous loving extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Ralph Dodds, and nephew, Drew Dodds. May they rest in peace.
